Description

<?php

echo "Hello World" ;



echo "This spans

multiple lines. The newlines will be

output as well" ;



echo "This spans

multiple lines. The newlines will be

output as well." ;



echo "Escaping characters is done \"Like this\"." ;



// You can use variables inside of an echo statement

$foo = "foobar" ;

$bar = "barbaz" ;



echo "foo is $foo " ; // foo is foobar



// You can also use arrays

$baz = array( "value" => "foo" );



echo "this is { $baz [ 'value' ]} !" ; // this is foo !



// Using single quotes will print the variable name, not the value

echo 'foo is $foo' ; // foo is $foo



// If you are not using any other characters, you can just echo variables

echo $foo ; // foobar

echo $foo , $bar ; // foobarbarbaz



// Some people prefer passing multiple parameters to echo over concatenation.

echo 'This ' , 'string ' , 'was ' , 'made ' , 'with multiple parameters.' , chr ( 10 );

echo 'This ' . 'string ' . 'was ' . 'made ' . 'with concatenation.' . "

" ;



echo <<<END

This uses the "here document" syntax to output

multiple lines with $variable interpolation. Note

that the here document terminator must appear on a

line with just a semicolon. no extra whitespace!

END;



// Because echo does not behave like a function, the following code is invalid.

( $some_var ) ? echo 'true' : echo 'false' ;



// However, the following examples will work:

( $some_var ) ? print 'true' : print 'false' ; // print is also a construct, but

// it behaves like a function, so

// it may be used in this context.

echo $some_var ? 'true' : 'false' ; // changing the statement around

?>