#Python 2.x print "Hello World" #Python 3.x print("Hello World")
echo
(PHP 4, PHP 5)
echo — Output one or more strings
Description
void echo ( string $arg1 [, string $... ] )
Outputs all parameters.
echo() is not actually a function (it is a language construct), so you are not required to use parentheses with it. echo() (unlike some other language constructs) does not behave like a function, so it cannot always be used in the context of a function. Additionally, if you want to pass more than one parameter to echo(), the parameters must not be enclosed within parentheses.
echo() also has a shortcut syntax, where you can immediately follow the opening tag with an equals sign. This short syntax only works with the short_open_tag configuration setting enabled.
I have <?=$foo?> foo.
Parameters
Return Values
No value is returned.
Examples
Example #1 echo() examples
<?php
Notes
For a short discussion about the differences between print() and echo(), see this FAQTs Knowledge Base Article: » http://www.faqts.com/knowledge_base/view.phtml/aid/1/fid/40
